February 10, 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) – Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won gold in the women’s 5,000 metres speed skating at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday.

Isabelle Weidemann of Canada claimed silver and Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic took bronze.

