2022 Beijing Olympics - Speed Skating - Men's 1500m - National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing, China - February 8, 2022. Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands in action. REUTERS/Phil Noble

February 8, 2022

By Sakura Murakami

BEIJING (Reuters) – Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands won gold in the men’s 1,500 metres speed skating at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.

Thomas Krol of the Netherlands claimed silver and Kim Minseok of South Korea took bronze.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami, editing by Ed Osmond)