Olympics-Softball-Japan win gold in 2-0 shutdown of United States



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Softball - Women - Finals - Gold Medal Game - Japan v United States - Yokohama Baseball Stadium - Yokohama, Japan - July 27, 2021. Monica Abbott of the United States and Ally Carda of the United States. REUTERS/Jorge Silva Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Softball - Women - Finals - Gold Medal Game - Japan v United States - Yokohama Baseball Stadium - Yokohama, Japan - July 27, 2021. Monica Abbott of the United States and Ally Carda of the United States. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

July 27, 2021

By Paresh Dave

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) – Japan won the gold medal in softball at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday by beating the United States 2-0.

The result left the United States with the silver medal. Canada earlier took bronze by defeating Mexico 3-2.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave)