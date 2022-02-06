Olympics-Snowboarding-“Proud Kiwi” Sadowski-Synnott bags New Zealand’s first Winter Games gold



2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Women's SBD SS Final Run 3 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 6, 2022. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand celebrates after winning gold. REUTERS/Mike Blake 2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Women's SBD SS Final Run 3 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 6, 2022. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand celebrates after winning gold. REUTERS/Mike Blake

February 6, 2022

By Mari Saito and Winni Zhou

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) -Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand said she was a “proud Kiwi” after winning gold in the women’s slopestyle event at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, snagging the nation’s first-ever Winter Games gold medal.

Rival snowboarders said the 20-year old’s final run pushed the women’s field to the next level and called it a giant leap for the sport.

Sadowski-Synnott scored 92.88 on her final run, landing back-to-back 1080s on a challenging course resembling the Great Wall of China.

Asked how she felt about making history as the island nation’s first Winter Games gold medalist, she said it made her a “proud Kiwi”.

“I hope I made them happy and they will celebrate for me,” she said.

Her coach, Sean Thompson, said “everyone was going to go crazy” back home over the win.

“She’s amazing and deserves every bit of it,” he said.

The New Zealander won over a tough field of competitors, including the reigning twice-gold medalist Jamie Anderson, who missed the podium after she said she “blew it” during Sunday’s contest.

Julia Marino of the United States, who took silver, said Sadowski-Synnott was elevating the women’s slopestyle competition, putting down tricks previously only ever successfully performed by men.

“She stomped that to the last line,” Marino said, adding she was “overcome with happiness” for all the winners.

“I just think it’s insanely huge for the progression of the sport,” she said.

After Sadowski-Synnott landed her final trick, her supporters erupted in cheers, waving her home country’s flag as well as another flag displaying the black and white silver fern.

Aussie Tess Coady, who won bronze, jumped on top of the Kiwi at the finish and Marino also piled in.

The skies were sunny but hard snow and the extremely low temperatures made the event demanding for boarders as air temperatures fell to -19.6 degrees Celsius at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.

Snowboarders described the course, which even includes a replica of an ancient watch tower on the Great Wall, more challenging than others they’ve tried.

Anderson, who lost her title and came in ninth in the finals, paused after an interview and turned towards the awards ceremony, watching in silence as the winners were crowned.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)