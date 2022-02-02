Olympics-Snowboarding-Deibold out of Beijing Games with head injury



FILE PHOTO: Snowboarding - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - November 26, 2021 Alex Deibold of the U.S. in action during the men's snowboard cross REUTERS/Tingshu Wang FILE PHOTO: Snowboarding - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - November 26, 2021 Alex Deibold of the U.S. in action during the men's snowboard cross REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

February 2, 2022

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – American Alex Deibold, who won bronze in his debut snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games, will miss the Beijing Games after suffering a head injury in a weekend competition in Italy, U.S. Ski and Snowboard said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Deibold said he was “heartbroken” to miss the Games but was grateful that he is expected to make a full recovery. Deibold has been part of five World Championship U.S. snowboard teams.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; editing by Richard Pullin)