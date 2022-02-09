Olympics-Short track-South Korea’s Hwang wins men’s 1,500m gold medal



2022 Beijing Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Men's 1500m - Final A - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 9, 2022. Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea celebrates with the flag of South Korea after winning gold.

February 9, 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) – South Korea’s Hwang Dae-heon won the gold medal in the short track speed skating men’s 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday.

Canadian Steven Dubois took the silver and Semen Elistratov claimed the bronze for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

