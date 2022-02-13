Olympics – Short track – Liu Shaoang of Hungary wins men’s 500m at Beijing Games



2022 Beijing Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Men's 500m - Semifinals - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 13, 2022. Shaoang Liu of Hungary reacts after competing. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez 2022 Beijing Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Men's 500m - Semifinals - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 13, 2022. Shaoang Liu of Hungary reacts after competing. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

BEIJING (Reuters) – Hungary’s Liu Shaoang won the short track speed skating men’s 500 metres gold medal at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday.

Konstantin Ivliev took the silver for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Canada’s Steven Dubois claimed the bronze.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)