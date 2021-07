Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Shooting - Mixed 10m Air Pistol Team - Qualification - Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Jiang Ranxin of China in action with Pang Wei of China REUTERS/Ann Wang Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Shooting - Mixed 10m Air Pistol Team - Qualification - Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Jiang Ranxin of China in action with Pang Wei of China REUTERS/Ann Wang

July 27, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – China won the 10-metre air pistol mixed team gold in the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Tuesday.

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won the silver, while the bronze went to Ukraine.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Michael Perry)