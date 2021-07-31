Olympics-Sailing-Yunxiu Lu of China wins women’s RS:X windsurfing gold

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Women's RS:X - Medal Race - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Lu Yunxiu of China celebrates winning gold after the race. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
By Philip O’Connor
ENOSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) – Yunxiu Lu of China won gold in the women’s RS:X windsurfing competition at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.
Charline Picon of France took the silver medal, while Britain’s Emma Wilson finished third to collect the bronze.
