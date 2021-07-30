Olympics-Rowing-New Zealand win gold in men’s eight



TOKYO (Reuters) – New Zealand won gold in the men’s eight at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway on Friday.

Germany finished second for the silver medal, while Britain claimed the bronze in the rowing event.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in Tokyo; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)