Olympics-Rowing-Greece’s Stefanos Ntouskos wins men’s single sculls gold

July 30, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Stefanos Ntouskos of Greece picked up gold in the men’s single sculls final on Friday at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway.

Norwegian Kjetil Borch won silver and Croatia’s Damir Martin finished third for bronze in the rowing event.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in Tokyo; Editing by Stephen Coates)