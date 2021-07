Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Rowing - Men's Pair - Final A - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Martin Sinkovic of Croatia and Valent Sinkovic of Croatia celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Rowing - Men's Pair - Final A - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - July 29, 2021. Martin Sinkovic of Croatia and Valent Sinkovic of Croatia celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

July 29, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Croatia won Olympic gold in the men’s pair on Thursday at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway.

Romania finished second to take silver, while Denmark claimed bronze in the rowing event.

