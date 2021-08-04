Olympics-Organisers report 29 new games-related COVID-19 cases



FILE PHOTO: People take photos with an Olympic rings monument outside the National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

August 4, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo Olympics organisers on Wednesday reported 29 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, including four athletes.

Three of the four infected athletes are in the Greek artistic swimming team, the organisers said, without providing further details.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)