Olympics-Organisers report 24 new Games-related COVID-19 cases



FILE PHOTO: A sign with a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety instruction is seen at the media center in Miyagi Stadium, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh FILE PHOTO: A sign with a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety instruction is seen at the media center in Miyagi Stadium, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

July 29, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo Olympics organisers on Thursday reported 24 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, including three athletes.

The latest daily cases have brought the total Games-linked number since July 1 to 193.

