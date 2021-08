FILE PHOTO: A woman, wearing a protective mask against COVID-19, walks past a wall bearing logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon FILE PHOTO: A woman, wearing a protective mask against COVID-19, walks past a wall bearing logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

August 2, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo Olympics organisers reported on Monday 17 new Games-related COVID-19 cases including one athlete, bringing the total number since July 1 to 276.

