Olympics-Organisers report 10 more COVID-19 cases



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Softball - Women - Opening Round - Australia v Canada - Yokohama Baseball Stadium - Yokohama, Japan - July 24, 2021. Empty stands are seen during play at the Yokohama Baseball Stadium as spectators are not allowed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. REUTERS/Jorge Silva Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Softball - Women - Opening Round - Australia v Canada - Yokohama Baseball Stadium - Yokohama, Japan - July 24, 2021. Empty stands are seen during play at the Yokohama Baseball Stadium as spectators are not allowed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

July 25, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Olympics organisers reported on Sunday 10 new Olympics-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the disclosed total to 132.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey and Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)