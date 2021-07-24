Olympics-One more athlete tests positive for COVID-19 at Games



A sign is seen as a man walks to the PCR sample collection room at the main press center ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko A sign is seen as a man walks to the PCR sample collection room at the main press center ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

July 24, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Olympics organisers said on Saturday that one more athlete at the Tokyo Games had tested positive for COVID-19.

Olympics-related cases rose by 17, organisers said, bringing the total number of disclosed cases to 123.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)