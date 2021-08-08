Olympics-Nineteen athletes were excluded from Games due to COVID infections-organisers



FILE PHOTO: A woman, wearing a protective mask against COVID-19, walks past a wall bearing logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon FILE PHOTO: A woman, wearing a protective mask against COVID-19, walks past a wall bearing logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

August 8, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – The organisers of the Tokyo Olympics said on Sunday 19 athletes could not participate in the Games due to positive coronavirus tests, and three people related to the tournament had been hospitalised due to the infections but have since recovered.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Michael Perry)