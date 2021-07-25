Olympics-Judo-Japan’s Hifumi Abe wins gold medal



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Men's 66kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Hifumi Abe of Japan in action against Vazha Margvelashvili of Georgia REUTERS/Sergio Perez Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Men's 66kg - Gold medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Hifumi Abe of Japan in action against Vazha Margvelashvili of Georgia REUTERS/Sergio Perez

July 25, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Judoka Hifumi Abe, 23, won the gold medal in the men’s 66 kg category at the Olympics on Sunday, defeating Georgia’s Vazha Margvelashvili in the final.

Bronze medals went to Baul An of South Korea and Daniel Cargnin of Brazil.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, editing by Ed Osmond)