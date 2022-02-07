Olympics-Ice hockey-ROC v Canada game delayed until further notice



2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Women's Prelim. Round - Group A - Russian Olympic Committee v Canada - Wukesong Sports Centre, Beijing, China - February 7, 2022. Players of the Russian Olympic Committee back on the ice after a delay in the game. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse 2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Women's Prelim. Round - Group A - Russian Olympic Committee v Canada - Wukesong Sports Centre, Beijing, China - February 7, 2022. Players of the Russian Olympic Committee back on the ice after a delay in the game. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BEIJING (Reuters) – A women’s ice hockey preliminary round game between Canada and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) at the Beijing Winter Games was delayed until further notice on Monday after the Canadians failed to appear on the ice.

The ROC skated onto the Wukesong Sports Centre ice for the introductions but were left standing on the blueline as the Canadians failed to join them. The referee then formally announced the delay.

Canadian media reports said the ROC had not provided Canada with COVID-19 test results. Six members of the ROC squad had been placed in isolation last week after testing positive for the virus.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)