Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada and ROC game resumes with players in masks



2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Women's Prelim. Round - Group A - Russian Olympic Committee v Canada - Wukesong Sports Centre, Beijing, China - February 7, 2022. Players of Canada gather around a team official before the game. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse 2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Women's Prelim. Round - Group A - Russian Olympic Committee v Canada - Wukesong Sports Centre, Beijing, China - February 7, 2022. Players of Canada gather around a team official before the game. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

February 7, 2022

By Steve Keating

BEIJING (Reuters) -A women’s ice hockey preliminary round game between Canada and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) at the Beijing Winter Games was delayed by an hour on Monday, before players returned to the ice wearing masks.

No reason was given for the delay but Canadian media reported the ROC had not provided Canada with COVID-19 test results.

Six members of the ROC squad had been placed in isolation last week after testing positive for the virus.

Canadian Olympic Committee staff were unclear of the reason for the delay as they huddled around televisions in their office in the hope of finding answers.

The ROC skated onto the Wukesong Sports Centre ice for the introductions but were left standing on the blueline as the Canadians failed to join them.

When the players returned an hour later both were wearing masks under their helmets.

The masks did not seem to hurt the Canadians’ performance as they jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead with Sarah Nurse and Sarah Fillier scoring 20 seconds apart.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Beijing. Editing by Shri Navaratnam)