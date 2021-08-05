Olympics-Hockey-India win bronze after 5-4 win over Germany



By Daniel Leussink

TOKYO (Reuters) – India won the bronze medal after a thrilling 5-4 victory over Germany at the Tokyo Games on Thursday, giving the country its first Olympic hockey medal in more than forty years.

Germany took an early lead in the goal-rich match through a second-minute goal by Timur Oruz, and posed a threat to eight-time Olympic hockey champions India in the first quarter.

After Simranjeet Singh equalised with a backhand shot for India, Germany kept their cool, scoring two goals to take a 3-1 lead in the second quarter.

But India pulled level late in that quarter thanks to goals by Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh, making it 3-3 at the halftime break.

India then took a 5-3 lead after Rupinder Pal Singh notched in a penalty stroke and Simranjeet Singh scored his second of the match not long into the second half.

Germany came back a goal but was unable to force the equaliser, even after taking out its goalie to bring in an extra field player late in the game.

India’s bronze was its first Olympic hockey medal since winning gold at the 1980 Moscow Games.

