Olympics-Freestyle skiing-United States win team aerials gold



2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Mixed Team - Aerials - Final 2 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 10, 2022. Christopher Lillis and Ashley Caldwell of the United States react to his score after his jump. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

February 10, 2022

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – The United States won gold in the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday.

China took the silver and Canada the bronze.

