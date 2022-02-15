Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Swiss Gremaud wins women’s freeski slopestyle final



2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Freeski Slopestyle - Final - Run 3 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 15, 2022. Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland in action. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland won gold in the women’s freestyle skiing slopestyle at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.

Eileen Gu of China took the silver, while Kelly Sildaru of Estonia won bronze.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Peter Rutherford)