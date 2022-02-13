Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Snowfall delays start of freeski slopestyle qualifiers



ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) -The start of the women’s freeski slopestyle qualifiers on Sunday has been delayed due to a steady snowfall on the course, organisers said.

The qualifiers will not take place before 0400 GMT.

A total of 27 skiers were scheduled to participate in the qualifiers on Sunday, including home favourite Eileen Gu, who picked up the Big Air gold medal on Tuesday.

Italian skier Elisa Maria Nakab crashed during a practice run on the course earlier on Sunday and could be seen bleeding from the mouth.

Air temperatures dropped to -15 degrees Celsius (5°F) at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou as steady snow fell on the course.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Mari SaitoEditing by Peter Rutherford)