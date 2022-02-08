Olympics-Freestyle skiing-China’s Gu beats ‘Air France’ Ledeux to win Bir Air gold



2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Freeski Big Air - Final - Run 2 - Big Air Shougang, Beijing, China - February 8, 2022. Gu Ailing Eileen of China reacts after her run. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

February 8, 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese teenager Eileen Gu landed a tricky jump for the first time to become the first freeski Big Air Olympic champion at the Beijing Winter Games on Tuesday.

The U.S. born Gu landed a 1620, a trick only France’s Tess Ledeux, who settled for silver, had achieved in competition before, in the final run.

Ledeux was leading after two runs but pressure got to the Big Air World Cup leader and she struggled on her final jump.

Swiss Mathilde Gremaud took the bronze.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Himani Sarkar)