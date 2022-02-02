Olympics-Freestyle skiing-American Owens tumbles to injury during practice run



2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Men and Women Moguls Training - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 1, 2022. Kai Owens of the U.S. after falling during training REUTERS/Dylan Martinez 2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Men and Women Moguls Training - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 1, 2022. Kai Owens of the U.S. after falling during training REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – American freestyle mogul skier Kai Owens fell and injured her face during a practice run on Tuesday evening and appeared to lose consciousness for a moment, a Reuters photographer said.

Owens, a 17-year old Colorado skier who was born in China but was raised in the United States, is due to compete in the mogul qualifications event on Thursday.

The Reuters photographer at the scene saw a man in a Team France jacket approach Owens to assist. Owens appeared for a few seconds to be unconscious, but quickly regained her footing and was able to ski down.

