Olympics-Figure skating-Valieva becomes first woman to land quad at Olympics



2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Team Event - Women Single Skating - Free Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 7, 2022. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee in action. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel 2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Team Event - Women Single Skating - Free Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 7, 2022. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee in action. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

February 7, 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) – Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva became the first woman in Olympic history to land a quadruple jump on Monday as the Russian Olympic Committee secured its second gold medal of the Beijing Games in the team event.

The 15-year-old, favourite to win gold in the women’s singles, beautifully executed a quadruple Salchow to open her free skate in the team event.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Peter Rutherford)