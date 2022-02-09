Olympics-Figure skating medals ceremony delayed over ‘legal consultation’



FILE PHOTO: 2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Team Event - Women Single Skating - Free Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 7, 2022. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee after winning gold during the flower ceremony. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel FILE PHOTO: 2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Team Event - Women Single Skating - Free Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 7, 2022. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee after winning gold during the flower ceremony. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

February 9, 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Beijing Olympics medal ceremony for the figure skating team event that was won by Russian skaters has been delayed due to an unspecified legal consultation, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.

The Russian skaters claimed the team gold medal on Monday with 15-year-old sensation Kamila Valieva landing the first quadruple jumps by a woman in Olympic competition. The United States took silver while Japan clinched the bronze.

Valieva will have to wait a little longer to get her prize.

Russian skaters are competing in Beijing as representatives of the ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) rather than their home nation due to doping sanctions.

“A situation arose at short notice that requires legal consultation,” IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said, without providing any details on the nature of the ongoing consultation.

“You can bet your bottom dollar we are doing everything that this situation can be resolved as soon as possible. I cannot give you any more details but we will do our level utmost.”

He said the ceremony would take place as soon as possible.

The International Skating Union did not respond to a request for a comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)