Olympics-Fencing-France wins gold in men’s team foil

August 1, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – France won gold in the men’s team foil fencing competition in the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday.

The Russian Olympic Committee took silver, and the United States claimed bronze.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Hugh Lawson)