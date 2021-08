Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Diving - Women's 3m Springboard - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Tingmao Shi of China leaves the pool after the last dive REUTERS/Annegret Hilse Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Diving - Women's 3m Springboard - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Tingmao Shi of China leaves the pool after the last dive REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

August 1, 2021

By Yuki Nitta

TOKYO (Reuters) – Shi Tingmao of China won gold in the women’s 3 metre springboard diving at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Her compatriot Wang Han claimed silver, with Krysta Palmer of the United states taking bronze.

(Reporting by Yuki Nitta; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)