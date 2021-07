Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Road - Men's Individual Time Trial - Final - Fuji International Speedway - Shizuoka, Japan - July 28, 2021. Primoz Roglic of Slovenia in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Road - Men's Individual Time Trial - Final - Fuji International Speedway - Shizuoka, Japan - July 28, 2021. Primoz Roglic of Slovenia in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

July 28, 2021

OYAMA TOWN, Japan (Reuters) – Primoz Roglic of Slovenia won the gold medal in the men’s Olympic road time trial on Wednesday.

Dutchman Tom Dumoulin took silver and Australia’s Rohan Dennis the bronze medal.

