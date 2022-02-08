Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Sundling wins women’s sprint freestyle gold



2022 Beijing Olympics - Cross-Country Skiing - Women's Sprint Free Final - National Cross-Country Centre, Zhangjiakou, China - February 8, 2022. Jonna Sundling of Sweden reacts. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

February 8, 2022

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – Jonna Sundling of Sweden won the women’s cross country freestyle sprint gold medal at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.

Maja Dahlqvist of Sweden took the silver and Jessie Diggins of the United States the bronze.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, Editing by Ed Osmond)