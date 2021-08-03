Olympics-Canoe sprint-Carrington wins women’s kayak single 200m gold



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Canoe Sprint - Women's K1 200m - Final A - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Lisa Carrington of New Zealand celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

August 3, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – New Zealand’s Lisa Carrington won the gold medal in the women’s kayak single 200 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Spain’s Teresa Portela took the silver medal while Denmark’s Emma Jorgensen claimed the bronze medal.

