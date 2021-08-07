Olympics-Boxing-Turkey’s Surmeneli wins women’s welterweight gold



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Boxing - Women's Welterweight - Final - Kokugikan Arena - Tokyo, Japan - August 7, 2021. Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in action against Gu Hong of China in action Pool via REUTERS/Luis Robayo

August 7, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey beat Gu Hong of China to win the women’s welterweight boxing gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Gu took silver, while Lovlina Borgohain of India and Oshae Jones of the United States both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

