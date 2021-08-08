Olympics-Boxing-Cuba’s Cruz wins men’s lightweight gold



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Boxing - Men's Lightweight - Final - Kokugikan Arena - Tokyo, Japan - August 8, 2021. Andy Cruz of Cuba in action against Keyshawn Davis of the United States Pool via REUTERS/Buda Mendes Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Boxing - Men's Lightweight - Final - Kokugikan Arena - Tokyo, Japan - August 8, 2021. Andy Cruz of Cuba in action against Keyshawn Davis of the United States Pool via REUTERS/Buda Mendes

August 8, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Andy Cruz of Cuba beat Keyshawn Davis of the United States to win the men’s lightweight boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Davis won silver, while Hovhannes Bachkov of Armenia and Harry Garside of Australia both won bronze as losing semi-finalists.

(Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Peter Rutherford)