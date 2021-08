Olympics-Boxing-Bulgarian Krasteva wins women’s flyweight gold

Aug 7, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Buse Naz Cakiroglu (TUR), left, fights Stoyka Zhelyazkova Krasteva (BUL), right, in the women's fly final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Kokugikan Arena. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports Aug 7, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Buse Naz Cakiroglu (TUR), left, fights Stoyka Zhelyazkova Krasteva (BUL), right, in the women's fly final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Kokugikan Arena. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

August 7, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Stoyka Zhelyazkova Krasteva of Bulgaria beat Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkey to win the women’s flyweight boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Cakiroglu won silver, while Huang Hsiao-wen of Taiwan and Tsukimi Namiki of Japan both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

