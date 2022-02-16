Olympics-Biathlon-Oeberg sisters shine as Sweden win biathlon relay gold



2022 Beijing Olympics - Biathlon - Women's 4x6km Relay - National Biathlon Centre, Zhangjiakou, China - February 16, 2022. Linn Persson of Sweden, Mona Brorsson of Sweden, Hanna Oeberg of Sweden and Elvira Oeberg of Sweden celebrate after winning gold. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

By Philip O’Connor

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) -Sweden’s Elvira Oeberg held her nerve on a thrilling last leg to win gold with her sister Hanna in the 4×6 km biathlon relay at the Beijing Games on Wednesday, with the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) coming second and Germany third.

Elvira, the younger of the two sisters, was handed the task of anchoring the Swedish team and her sister gave her a lead of 7.4 seconds to defend for the final leg. She kept her cool on the range and skied relentlessly to win by 12 seconds.

A total of 20 teams set out for three laps of 2 km each in chilly conditions, with each racer making two visits to the shooting range, one in the prone position and one standing.

Each was equipped with three extra bullets to make up for missed shots on each shoot, with further misses being punished by a trip around the 150-meter penalty loop, and once again the race was decided on the shooting range.

Sweden’s Linn Persson opened up a lead on the second lap but a miss on the range allowed the pack to close the gap, and a broken ski pole for Karoline Offigstad Knotten of Norway cost her valuable seconds as she exited the range for her third lap.

Germany led after the first leg with Sweden and Italy hot on their heels, and the trio all shot clean on the first shoot to maintain the distance between them and the rest of the field.

Norway’s bad afternoon continued with a disastrous visit to the range on the second leg which ended their hopes as Tirill Eckhoff’s shooting touch deserted her, missing five shots that sent her sliding down the standings.

By the third leg it was a race between the ROC, Italy and Sweden with the Oeberg sisters, 2018 gold medallist Hanna and Elvira, who has picked up two silver medals in Beijing, taking the last two legs for the Swedes.

“It would be so much fun if this went the whole way, because we deserve it,” Mona Brorsson, who skied the second leg for Sweden, told Swedish TV during the last leg.

It was not all plain sailing, however, as Elvira missed one shot on her final shoot and faced a late burst from ROC’s Uliana Nigmatullina but she held on to win, gliding across the line and into the history books with Hanna as Sweden’s most successful Olympic biathletes with three medals each.

(Reporting by Philip O’Connor; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Himani Sarkar)