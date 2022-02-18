Olympics-Biathlon-Braisaz-Bouchet wins women’s mass start gold for France



2022 Beijing Olympics - Biathlon - Women's 12.5km Mass Start - National Biathlon Centre, Zhangjiakou, China - February 18, 2022. Justine Braisaz-bouchet of France celebrates winning gold. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – Justine Braisaz-Bouchet of France won the women’s biathlon 12.5km mass start gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday.

Tiril Eckhoff of Norway took silver and Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway the bronze.

