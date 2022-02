FILE PHOTO: Airport staff members wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) ride on a monorail at the airport in Beijing following the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in China, February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Airport staff members wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) ride on a monorail at the airport in Beijing following the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in China, February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

February 25, 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Friday that zero COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 24.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)