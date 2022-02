FILE PHOTO: A man photographs an illuminated logo ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A man photographs an illuminated logo ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

February 21, 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee on Monday said zero new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 20, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)