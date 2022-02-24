Olympics-Beijing 2022 Olympics organiser reports 2 new COVID cases on Feb 23

An airport staff member wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) rides on the monorail at the airport in Beijing following the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in China February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Edgar Su
February 24, 2022
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Thursday that a total of two new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 23.
Both cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.
