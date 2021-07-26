Olympics-Basketball-Spain edges S.Korea as women’s action tips off



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Basketball - Women - Group A - South Korea v Spain - Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan - July 26, 2021. Cristina Ouvina Modrego of Spain with Laia Palau of Spain and Maite Cazorla of Spain celebrate after the match as Jin An of South Korea looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Brian Snyder

July 26, 2021

By Chris Gallagher

SAITAMA, Japan (Reuters) -Spain pulled away from South Korea with a 73-69 win, led by 28 points and 10 rebounds from Astou Ndour as women’s basketball kicked off at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

South Korea, appearing in their first Olympics since 2008, gave the Rio silver medallists a tough time through three quarters with Spain leading by just a point going into the final frame.

But Spain seized the momentum at the start of the fourth quarter with a Silvia Dominguez three-pointer, a Ndour steal-and-dunk and an and-one from Ndour. The Spaniards led by as much as 13 and held on after South Korea narrowed the gap.

Spain outrebounded the South Koreans 48-30 and grabbed 24 offensive boards. Spain’s Laura Gil also posted a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” said Ndour, who plays for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, noting their defensive tenacity was key.

“We wanted to push them outside their comfort zone, so they were unable to take three-point shots.”

For South Korea, Kang Leeseul scored a team-high 26 points, and Park Ji Su added 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

“From the fourth quarter we couldn’t get our defence going and they scored a lot, so we feel bad about the way the fourth quarter started,” said Park, who plays for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

“But we still have two games left and we will keep fighting until the end.”

The Group A teams play again on Thursday, with Spain set to face Serbia and South Korea taking on Canada.

Serbia and Canada will face off later on Monday.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Karishma Singh)