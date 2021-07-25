Olympics-Basketball 3×3-Serbian men stay perfect, Japan’s women shock France



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Basketball 3x3 - Men - Pool A - Serbia v Netherlands - Aomi Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. Mihailo Vasic of Serbia in action with Jessey Voorn of the Netherlands during a match. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Basketball 3x3 - Men - Pool A - Serbia v Netherlands - Aomi Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. Mihailo Vasic of Serbia in action with Jessey Voorn of the Netherlands during a match. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

By Rocky Swift

TOKYO (Reuters) -Top-seeded Serbia remained perfect in the Olympic men’s 3×3 basketball tournament on Sunday, while the Japanese women shocked the heavily favoured French team.

3×3 basketball has seen numerous upsets in its Summer Games debut, but the dominance of Serbia has held firm. The four-man squad led by Dusan Domovic Bulut beat Poland and a tough Belgian side on Sunday to stand alone at the top of the men’s division with a 4-0 record.

“We were not team mates before this, so I think every game we can play better and better,” said Bulut, the first real superstar https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/3×3-basketball-serbias-mr-bulletproof-adds-olympian-accolades-2021-07-24 of 3×3 basketball. “We are still exploring each other and what we can do.”

The Japanese women dispatched winless Mongolia before holding on to beat France 19-15 in the evening. Scoring was nearly even among the Japanese players, who utilised quick passing and timely two-pointers to surprise their top-ranked opponents.

“I think a strength of the Japanese team is that we cover for each other and score points together to make up for where we’re not as strong,” said Mai Yamamoto, who forced a turnover with 22 seconds left to allow her team to run out the clock.

The Mongolian women, winless so far, were cheered on by Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, one of few dignitaries to make it to the scaled down Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. first lady Jill Biden attended a game between their countrywomen on Saturday as 3×3 basketball made its Olympic debut https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/on-3×3-basketball-tokyo-olympics-2021-06-21.

Italy overcame Romania 22-14, with Raelin D’Alie an impressive five-for-five from the two-point line. But D’Alie’s heroics weren’t enough to overcome the Chinese women’s team, who went repeatedly to 6’5″ Zhang Zhiting for hoop-side buckets, defeating Italy 22-13. Italy is now 2-2 in the tournament, which features eight teams each for the men and women.

With an Olympics debut, 3×3 is looking to boost its global profile as a faster-paced, more compact alternative to basketball.

DJs play hip-hop music throughout competition 3×3 games, in keeping with the sport’s urban roots.

The medal matches will take place on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Ed Osmond)