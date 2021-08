Olympics-Athletics-Puerto Rico’s Camacho-Quinn wins gold in women’s 100m hurdles

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Women's 100m Hurdles - Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 2, 2021. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico celebrates with her national flag after winning gold REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Women's 100m Hurdles - Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 2, 2021. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico celebrates with her national flag after winning gold REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

August 2, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won Olympic gold in the women’s 100 metre hurdles on Monday at the Tokyo Games.

The United States’ Kendra Harrison took silver and Jamaican Megan Tapper claimed bronze.

