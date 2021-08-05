Olympics-Athletics-Crouser breaks Olympic record, wins gold in men’s shot put



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's Shot Put - Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 5, 2021. Ryan Crouser of the United States poses with his national flag after winning gold and a new Olympic Record REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's Shot Put - Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 5, 2021. Ryan Crouser of the United States poses with his national flag after winning gold and a new Olympic Record REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

August 5, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) -Ryan Crouser of the United States defended his Olympic title as he won gold in the men’s shot put at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, breaking his own record three times in the final and finishing with a mark of 23.30 metres.

He set the previous record of 22.52m at the Rio Games five years ago, when he won the title.

His compatriot Joe Kovacs took silver and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand claimed bronze, mirroring results of the 2016 final.

After the final result was clear, Crouser held up a card to a camera that read “Grandpa, we did it, 2020 Olympic champion”.

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Additional reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Himani Sarkar)