Olympics-Athletics-American Valarie Allman wins gold medal in women’s discus

August 2, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – One throw was all it took for the Valarie Allman of the United States to win Olympic gold in the women’s discus on Monday, with a 68.98-metre (226.3 ft) performance.

Germany’s Kristin Pudenz had a personal best 66.86 metres for silver and Cuba’s Yaime Perez took bronze with 65.72.

A torrential downpour during the second round injected chaos into the competition, as a handful of athletes struggled to complete their throws before organisers temporarily suspended the event.

Croatia’s Sandra Perkovic fell short in her mission for a third consecutive Olympic gold, finishing fourth at 65.01 metres.

