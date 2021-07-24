Olympics-Archery-South Korea wins gold in mixed team



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Archery - Mixed Team - Gold medal match - Yumenoshima Archery Field, Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. An San of South Korea and Kim Je Deok of South Korea wave their national flags after winning gold REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Archery - Mixed Team - Gold medal match - Yumenoshima Archery Field, Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. An San of South Korea and Kim Je Deok of South Korea wave their national flags after winning gold REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

TOKYO (Reuters) – South Korea won the gold medal in the archery mixed team event on Saturday, bringing the country’s its first gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Netherlands took silver and Mexico claimed bronze.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; ; editing by John Stonestreet)