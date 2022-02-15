Olympics-Alpine skiing-Swiss Suter wins women’s downhill gold



2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Downhill - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 15, 2022. Corinne Suter of Switzerland after her run. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay 2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Downhill - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 15, 2022. Corinne Suter of Switzerland after her run. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

February 15, 2022

YANQING, China (Reuters) – Switzerland’s Corinne Suter won the gold medal in the women’s downhill at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday with a time of 1:31:87.

Defending champion Sofia Goggia of Italy was 0.16 seconds behind Suter and took the silver medal with compatriot Nadia Delago claiming bronze.

