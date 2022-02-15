Olympics-Alpine skiing-Swiss Suter on course for gold in women’s downhill



February 15, 2022

YANQING, China (Reuters) – Switzerland’s Corinne Suter was in the gold medal position after the first 20 skiers had completed their runs in the women’s downhill at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.

Suter powered down the piste, known as ‘The Rock’, in a time of 1:31.87, beating Italy’s defending Olympic champion Sofia Goggia’s time by 16 hundredths of a second.

Goggia was in second place with compatriot Nadia Delago in the bronze medal position with 16 lower-ranked skiers to follow.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, Editing by Ken Ferris)